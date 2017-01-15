Latest Football Highlights
Watch latest football highlights and video goals from top leagues including English Premier League, Champions League, Spanish Liga, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, FIFA World Cup and 100+ competitions worldwide.. Watch football highlights and goals for free on your computer.
- 2017-01-21 Villarreal - Valencia - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Milan - Napoli - Serie A
- 2017-01-21 Guingamp - Rennes - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Metz - Montpellier - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Bordeaux - Toulouse - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Egypt - Uganda - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-21 Rb Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Chievo - Fiorentina - Serie A
- 2017-01-21 Manchester City - Tottenham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Alaves - Leganes - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Ghana - Mali - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-21 Nantes - Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Real Madrid - Malaga - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Stoke City - Manchester United - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Crystal Palace - Everton - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Bournemouth - Watford - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 West Bromwich - Sunderland - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Middlesbrough - West Ham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Schalke 04 - Ingolstadt 04 - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Darmstadt - Borussia Monchengladbach - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Wolfsburg - Hamburg - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Augsburg - Hoffenheim - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Espanyol - Granada - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Liverpool - Swansea City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-20 Las Palmas - Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
- 2017-01-20 Freiburg - Bayern Munich - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-20 Morocco - Togo - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-20 Ivory Coast - DR Congo - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-19 Senegal - Zimbabwe - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-19 Algeria - Tunisia - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-18 Cameroon - Guinea Bissau - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-18 Gabon - Burkina Faso - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-17 Mali - Egypt - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-17 Ghana - Uganda - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-16 Malaga - Real Sociedad - La Liga
- 2017-01-16 Torino - Milan - Serie A
- 2017-01-16 DR Congo - Morocco - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-15 Fiorentina - Juventus - Serie A
- 2017-01-15 Sevilla - Real Madrid - La Liga