Latest Football Highlights
Watch latest football highlights and video goals from top leagues including English Premier League, Champions League, Spanish Liga, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, FIFA World Cup and 100+ competitions worldwide.. Watch football highlights and goals for free on your computer.
- 2017-01-22 Roma - Cagliari - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Eibar - Barcelona - La Liga
- 2017-01-22 Lyon - Olympique Marseille - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-22 Real Sociedad - Celta De Vigo - La Liga
- 2017-01-22 Guinea Bissau - Burkina Faso - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-22 Cameroon - Gabon - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-22 Atalanta - Sampdoria - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Betis - Sporting Gijon - La Liga
- 2017-01-22 Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid - La Liga
- 2017-01-22 Chelsea - Hull City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-22 Mainz - Cologne - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-22 Saint Etienne - Angers - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-22 Bayer Leverkusen - Hertha BSC - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-22 Palermo - Inter - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Arsenal - Burnley - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-22 Pescara - Sassuolo - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Genoa - Crotone - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Empoli - Udinese - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Bologna - Torino - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Monaco - Lorient - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-22 Juventus - Lazio - Serie A
- 2017-01-22 Osasuna - Sevilla - La Liga
- 2017-01-22 Southampton - Leicester City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Villarreal - Valencia - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Milan - Napoli - Serie A
- 2017-01-21 Guingamp - Rennes - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Metz - Montpellier - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Bordeaux - Toulouse - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Egypt - Uganda - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-21 Rb Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Chievo - Fiorentina - Serie A
- 2017-01-21 Manchester City - Tottenham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Alaves - Leganes - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Ghana - Mali - African Cup of Nations
- 2017-01-21 Nantes - Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1
- 2017-01-21 Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
- 2017-01-21 Real Madrid - Malaga - La Liga
- 2017-01-21 Stoke City - Manchester United - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Crystal Palace - Everton - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-21 Bournemouth - Watford - English Premier League (EPL)