Latest Football Highlights
Watch latest football highlights and video goals from top leagues including English Premier League, Champions League, Spanish Liga, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, FIFA World Cup and 100+ competitions worldwide.. Watch football highlights and goals for free on your computer.
- 2017-01-08 Juventus - Bologna - Serie A
- 2017-01-08 Villarreal - Barcelona - La Liga
- 2017-01-08 Celta De Vigo - Malaga - La Liga
- 2017-01-08 Milan - Cagliari - Serie A
- 2017-01-08 Sassuolo - Torino - Serie A
- 2017-01-08 Genoa - Roma - Serie A
- 2017-01-08 Udinese - Inter - Serie A
- 2017-01-08 Athletic Bilbao - Alaves - La Liga
- 2017-01-07 Napoli - Sampdoria - Serie A
- 2017-01-07 Real Sociedad - Sevilla - La Liga
- 2017-01-07 Las Palmas - Sporting Gijon - La Liga
- 2017-01-07 Empoli - Palermo - Serie A
- 2017-01-07 Eibar - Atletico Madrid - La Liga
- 2017-01-07 Real Madrid - Granada - La Liga
- 2017-01-03 Bournemouth - Arsenal - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Liverpool - Manchester City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Leicester City - West Ham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Southampton - Tottenham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Liverpool - Stoke City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Everton - Southampton - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 West Ham - Manchester United - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Sunderland - Liverpool - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-02 Middlesbrough - Leicester City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-01 Watford - Tottenham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2017-01-01 Arsenal - Crystal Palace - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-31 Leicester City - West Ham - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-31 Manchester United - Middlesbrough - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-30 Novara - Carpi - Serie A
- 2016-12-29 Aston Villa - Leeds United - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-28 Southampton - Tottenham - Serie A
- 2016-12-27 Liverpool - Stoke City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-27 Brighton & Hove Albion - Queens Park Rangers - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-26 Hull City - Manchester City - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-26 Trabzonspor - Fenerbahce - Turkey Super Lig
- 2016-12-26 Chelsea - Bournemouth - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-26 Watford - Crystal Palace - English Premier League (EPL)
- 2016-12-24 Avellino - Salernitana - Serie A
- 2016-12-24 Vicenza - Cittadella - Serie A
- 2016-12-24 Brescia - Pro Vercelli - Serie A
- 2016-12-24 Cesena - Trapani - Serie A