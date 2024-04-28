RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga video highlights of the match RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund. Watch highlights of RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund for free on Football Highlight. Enjoy highlights and all goals of every Bundesliga match.
Video provided by YouTube.com
FT. Dortmund 1-0 PSG
Jadon Sancho with 11 successful dribbles vs PSG tonight… the most completed by a player in a Champions League match this season. ⚡️
Borussia Dortmund want to negotiate and keep Sancho at the club next season, as reported earlier this week.
Talks to follow with Man United.