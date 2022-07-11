Universitario Sucre Vinto - Jorge Wilstermann

11 July 2022 | Bolivia Primera Division | Universitario Sucre Vinto vs Jorge Wilstermann Highlights

Bolivia Primera Division video highlights of the match Universitario Sucre Vinto - Jorge Wilstermann. Watch highlights of Universitario Sucre Vinto - Jorge Wilstermann for free on Football Highlight. Enjoy highlights and all goals of every Bolivia Primera Division match.


Video provided by YouTube.com


11 July 2022 - 9:26 | Bolivia Primera Division | The Sentinel

